2 Dead, 3 Firefighters Injured in Temple Hills House Fire

Two people are dead, and three firefighters are hurt after a house fire in Temple Hills, Maryland, authorities say.

Firefighters were called to the 5700 block of Center Drive for people trapped in a house fire at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, Prince George's County Fire and EMS said.

Two adults were found dead inside the home. Their identities were not immediately released.

Two other adults were able to get out uninjured but are now without a home.

Three firefighters also suffered minor injuries.

"It was a good response time. A very aggressive knock on the fire by the firefighters, but unfortunately, we have two deceased adults within the home," Prince George's Fire spokesperson Alan Doubleday said.

Photos taken during the fire show flames consumed the house and smoke poured out of the windows. The home was a one-story single-family with a basement, firefighters said.

The fire was put out about an hour later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.