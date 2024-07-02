2 dead, 1 hurt in DC crash after police chase from Annapolis

Two people were killed and a third person was hurt after police pursued armed robbery suspects from Annapolis, through Prince George’s County and into Southeast D.C., where the suspects’ car crashed, authorities say.

A white BMW crashed into a tree in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue SE on Tuesday afternoon. News4 video footage shows the mangled wreckage. The names of those killed were not immediately released.

Police from Anne Arundel County, assisted from the air by U.S. Park Police, began pursuing the car because it matched the description of a car used in several armed robberies of people withdrawing money from banks or making deposits, Chief of Police Amal Awad said at a news conference.

“Our hearts go out to all of the people who have fallen victim to these suspects, who choose to victimize innocent people and their lives. I also fully recognize that there will be families grieving as a result of the decision that these young individuals made today,” Awad said.

Anne Arundel officers began pursuing the BMW around Bestgate Road in Annapolis at about 12:15 p.m., Awad said. The driver fled west onto Route 50 and into Prince George’s County. A U.S. Park Police aviation unit assisted.

In Southeast D.C., the BMW driver was speeding, crested a hill and slammed into a tree, U.S. Park Police Chief Jessica Taylor said. The car burst into flames.

Two people in the car were pronounced dead on the scene. A third person was taken to a hospital while in D.C. police custody.

Police found a gun in the 4600 block of Hayes Street SE and believe someone in the BMW threw it before the crash.

Anne Arundel County police are leading the investigation. Awad said officers are authorized to pursue drivers who are suspected of committing felonies.

Police suspected the people in the car of bank jugging, Awad said. More than 40 of the crimes have been committed in the region this year so far, she said. The Justice Department has previously said bank jugging is when thieves follow and rob bank customers suspected of having large quantities of cash.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.