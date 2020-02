Two D.C. public schools are on lockdown Monday morning as police respond to a barricade situation in a home nearby.

MacFarland Middle School and Roosevelt High School in the Petworth area are on lockdown, D.C. police said. Roads in the area are closed.

A "potentially armed individual" has barricaded themselves in a home in the 4400 block of Iowa Avenue NW, police said.

Police advised people to use caution and avoid the area.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.