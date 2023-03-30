2 DC Firefighters Under Internal Investigation

Two D.C. firefighters are accused of putting an emergency call on hold so they could pick up a bite to eat.

Sources familiar with the investigation say on Friday afternoon the two got a call for a woman suffering from chest pain at an office in Northeast.

“Ambulance 3 and Medic 3 respond for ALS (advanced life support) chest pain for a 57-year-old female at Kaiser Permanente,” the 911 center dispatched just after 4 p.m.

ALS is considered a priority call. But according to an account in a D.C. Fire and EMS report, the two firefighters assigned to Ambulance 3 said it had been a busy day and they were hungry and fatigued and wanted to stop for food.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

They went to a Chick-fil-A at 14th Street and Maryland Avenue about a mile away from where they were supposed to be. According to a D.C. Fire and EMS special report obtained by News4, the firefighters said they had already ordered their food on the app when the emergency call came in, so they decided to stop for “literally a few minutes tops.”

The report written by one of the firefighters says “there was no delay in patient care or response.”

But sources familiar with the investigation say the reason Ambulance 3 was assigned to the call is because it was closer than Medic 3. In the special report, the firefighters claimed they arrived at the same time as Medic 3.

In a statement, D.C. Fire and EMS said in part, “Our response monitoring system captured an anomaly in the response of Ambulance 3. This has led to an investigation, and both crew members of Ambulance 3 have been placed in a no patient contact status.”

A spokesman for D.C. Fire and EMS said the special report obtained by News4 is just one of several included in the investigation.

Regarding the woman who suffered the chest pains, D.C. Fire and EMS only said she was transported to an area hospital.