2 DC firefighters to be charged in April brawl

Two D.C. firefighters will be charged after being caught on camera throwing punches and kicking a man on the ground in April.

The first responders are from Engine 6. They are Lieutenant Sean Sinon and rookie firefighter Reden Ecleo. Tuesday morning, both are expected to turn themselves in to D.C. police.

Sinon and Ecleo face simple assault charges.

The firefighter's union released a statement saying the men are turning themselves in “in a show of integrity and respect for the system we all serve."

When the video surfaced in April, six D.C. Fire and EMS workers were placed on leave.

According to a police report, the fight developed as the first responders were assessing patients after a car crash near Florida Avenue and North Captiol Street.

A man allegedly punched the fire lieutenant in charge, and the fight grew from there. Police arrested the man accused of throwing the first punch, but the charges against him were dropped.