2 Churches Vandalized in Maryland Over Weekend

The North Bethesda United Methodist Church was vandalized Saturday morning, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). This comes after a fire was set overnight at the St. Jane Frances De Chantal Parish church.

The vandalism and arson occurred at 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to authorities. Investigators said they located damaged head stones and broken wood pieces scattered around. There was about $1,000 dollars in damage at the church.

ICYMI (7/9) ~130a Sat morn 10100 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda United Methodist Church, arson & associated vandalism, damage ~$1K, in addition Investigators located damaged head stones & broken wood pieces scattered 10200blk Old Georgetwn Rd A/F Wildwood Baptist Church pic.twitter.com/JJuWs4EMvS — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 10, 2022

North Bethesda United Methodist Church is located on Old Georgetown Road, the same road as St. Jane's. The initial investigation showed that the suspect forced entry into both churches before vandalizing in various areas, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the police are looking for more information.

The Montgomery County arson tip line is 240-777-2263.

