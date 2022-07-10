Montgomery County

2 Churches Vandalized in Maryland Over Weekend

 A Methodist church was vandalized, and a fire was set at a Catholic church over the weekend in Bethesda, Maryland

By Allison Hageman

The North Bethesda United Methodist Church was vandalized Saturday morning, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). This comes after a fire was set overnight at the St. Jane Frances De Chantal Parish church.

The vandalism and arson occurred at 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to authorities. Investigators said they located damaged head stones and broken wood pieces scattered around. There was about $1,000 dollars in damage at the church.

North Bethesda United Methodist Church is located on Old Georgetown Road, the same road as St. Jane's. The initial investigation showed that the suspect forced entry into both churches before vandalizing in various areas, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the police are looking for more information.
The Montgomery County arson tip line is 240-777-2263.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing
story. 

