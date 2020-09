Two children and two adults were seriously injured when a vehicle struck them in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening, fire officials say.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the crash happened at 18th and Newton streets NW.

Medics took all four patients to area hospitals. They have serious or, potentially, critical injuries, the fire department said.

No further information was immediately available.

Update pedestrians struck 18th & Newton Streets NW. #DCsBravest transporting 2 children and 2 adults to area hospitals. All have serious or potentially critical injuries. No additional patients. pic.twitter.com/1LxzfH8YU7 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 15, 2020

