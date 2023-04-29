2-Car Collision Kills Driver in Prince George's Co.

A person was killed in a two-car crash in Prince George's County Saturday, police say.

Two cars collided on Martin Luther King Junior Highway and Hargrove Drive at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Prince George’s County police.

One driver died at the scene. The other driver was injured but is expected to survive.

Their identities were not immediately released.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.