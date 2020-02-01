Local
Maryland

2 Boys Seriously Injured After Nearly Drowning at Prince George’s Co. Hotel

Key Bridge Ambulance
NBC Washington

Two boys were hospitalized Saturday night after they nearly drowned at a hotel pool in Prince George's County, Maryland, fire officials say.

Someone pulled the boys from the pool at the Courtyard Marriott on Golden Triangle Drive in Greenbelt, the Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department said.

Firefighters and Greenbelt police responded about 8:15 p.m. and found the boys were conscious and breathing.

Local

Maryland 1 hour ago

Heart Attack Survivor Reunites With Firefigher Who Saved Her Life

Virginia 3 hours ago

Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes, Kills Man in Fairfax Co.

Medics took them to a children's hospital, where they are in serious condition. They are expected to survive.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

MarylandPRINCE GEORGES COUNTY
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us