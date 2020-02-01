2 Boys Seriously Injured After Nearly Drowning at Prince George’s Co. Hotel

Two boys were hospitalized Saturday night after they nearly drowned at a hotel pool in Prince George's County, Maryland, fire officials say.

Someone pulled the boys from the pool at the Courtyard Marriott on Golden Triangle Drive in Greenbelt, the Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department said.

Firefighters and Greenbelt police responded about 8:15 p.m. and found the boys were conscious and breathing.

Medics took them to a children's hospital, where they are in serious condition. They are expected to survive.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.