2 Arrested in Theft of Puppies in DC

Two people have been arrested after several puppies were stolen and their mother was found abandoned in Washington, D.C., in August.

Zenobia Fisher and Alphonso Allen, both of Northeast D.C., were arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree theft and animal cruelty, the Humane Rescue Alliance said.

Fisher gave the HRA a false name and address when she began fostering Godiva and her seven 2-week-old puppies on Aug. 18, and the organization was unable to reach her after she took the dogs, the HRA said.

D.C. police and the HRA's humane law enforcement officers discovered Fisher's real identity and said that she and Allen sold at least four of the puppies to separate and unaffiliated people for money.

Later in August, Godiva was found tied to a pole and abandoned.

A search-and-seizure warrant was executed at the home where the puppies were believed to be, but only one was found, the HRA said. The HRA named that puppy, the lone girl of the group, Glitter.

Four more puppies have been reunited with Godiva since the HRA pleaded for the public's help in finding them.

"The five siblings love to wrestle and play with each other, often taking turns dragging their favorite large rope toy around the yard and cuddling together for nap time," the HRA said. "These interactions are critical to the puppies' development, as they are practicing important behaviors and communication skills that will follow them into adulthood."

As the puppies near 10 weeks old, the HRA said it will work to reunite Link, Apollo and Oli with the families who unsuspectingly purchased them. Godiva, Glitter, and Aries will soon be available for adoption. Those interested in adopting can visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt to see whether they are available for adoption.

As of Wednesday, two of the puppies remained missing. The HRA is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information confirming that they are safe. People can report tips anonymously to HRA at 202-723-5730.