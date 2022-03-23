2 Arrested in Connection to 9 DC Fentanyl Overdose Deaths

Two people were arrested and charged in connection with a slew of overdoses that took the lives of nine people earlier this year in D.C., police announced Wednesday.

Sheldon Marbley, 43, and 23 year-old Shameka Hayes, both of Northwest D.C., were arrested Tuesday in the Cleveland Park area of the city. They're charged with multiple narcotics offenses, including distributing cocaine and fentanyl, police said.

On Jan. 28, D.C. firefighters and medics responded to 14 overdoses within the same block of Southwest, Police Chief Robert Contee III said at a news conference Wednesday. Nine of them died from the potent opioid fentanyl.

"The amount of fentanyl it takes to take a person's life, you can barely see with the naked eye inside of this vial," Contee said while holding up a small vial during the news conference. One white speck could be seen at the bottom of the vial.

"That's how serious of an issue fentanyl is in communities and this poison that's being peddled in our communities is taking the lives of people," Contee said.

D.C. police worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigators in its investigation of the fatal batch of drugs.

Police said the suspects could face more charges.

