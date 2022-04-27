2 Arrested, Hurt After Attempted Robbery on National Mall: Police

Two people were arrested and taken to hospitals after they were suspected of an attempted robbery on the National Mall on Tuesday and then fled from officers near East Potomac Park, authorities say.

U.S. Park Police say they responded to the National Mall at about 7 p.m. after a victim reported an attempted robbery by two people. The victim gave officers a description.

About two hours later, officers received a report of two people “threatening and harassing” visitors to the World War II Memorial. The description of the suspects matched those given after the attempted robbery.

The department says officers then saw two people matching the suspect description at Maine Avenue and 15th Street SW. They ran from the officers, Park Police say.

While running, one of the suspects was hit by a car at entrance to East Potomac Park at Maine Avenue and Ohio Drive SW. The other suspect tried to climb a roadway divider.

Both were arrested, positively identified by the attempted robbery victim and taken to hospitals with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Information was not immediately released on the suspects or the charges they face.