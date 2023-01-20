2 Armed Carjackings in 1 Week Cause Concern in Downtown Silver Spring

Twice in the past week criminals have pulled out guns and stolen cars from drivers in busy downtown Silver Spring.

A woman said she was horrified witnessing an armed carjacking in the parking lot of a Safeway grocery store on Thayer Avenue about 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

“They walked past my car and went to her car, pulled a big, black gun out,” she said. “I ducked.”

She said she could not believe what was happening – and how fast. She said she lives nearby and has become increasingly frustrated with crime in the area.

The carjacking in the Safeway parking lot took place just six days after a man was carjacked at gunpoint in a parking lot around the corner in the 8200 block of Fenton Street.

No arrests have been made in either crime.

The Silver Spring Town Center is a $320 million public-private revitalization project that included funding from Montgomery County and the state of Maryland.