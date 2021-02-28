19-Year-Old VCU Student Found Dead; Delta Chi Fraternity Linked to Death Suspended

A 19-year-old student at Virginia Commonwealth University and member of the Delta Chi fraternity was found dead Saturday morning, leaving behind devastated parents and classmates.

Family members tell News4 they believe Adam Oakes, of Loudoun County, was killed during an incident at his fraternity’s party Friday night. That information has not been confirmed by the Richmond Police Department, which is working with the university’s police department in the investigation.

VCU and the national chapter of Delta Chi have suspended the university’s chapter of the fraternity as the investigation continues.

Saturday at approximately 9:16 a.m., Richmond Police officers were called to the 100 block of West Clay Street for the report of a person down, where they found Oakes unresponsive and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

“We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of one of our own,” Michael Rao, the university’s president, said in a tweet Sunday. “I offer my heartfelt sympathies to Adam’s loved ones and closest friends.”

VCU said Oakes was found at an off-campus residence.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of a PFHS graduate, Adam Oakes. Adam played football at PFHS and loved to cheer for our many athletic programs. If you’re able to help out, here’s a link below. We will miss your spirit, Adam 🖤💜

On social media, furious students criticized Greek life (fraternity and sorority activity), the university and called for criminal charges to be brought against relevant parties. Police have not indicated if any charges will be presented.

In a statement published on Twitter, VCU said the “Delta Chi fraternity’s national office issued a cease-and-desist order to the VCU chapter on Saturday; the university took similar action today and continues its investigation.”

