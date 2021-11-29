19-Year-Old Found Shot on Metro Train at Columbia Heights Station

A 19-year-old man was found shot in the leg on a Metro train and treated by medics at the Columbia Heights platform Monday, officials said.

Metro Transit police responded to a report of a shooting at the station at around 3:40 p.m., WMATA said.

The victim received treatment on the Columbia Heights platform and was later taken to a hospital. Officials said he was found conscious and breathing, but more information about his condition was not provided.

Two riders told News4's Jackie Bensen that a man who looked angry was walking around inside one of the cars waving a gun with at least one other person. The witnesses said he appeared to go into the next car in search of someone.

The victim was found on a train coming from the Georgia Ave-Petworth station in D.C., but it's unclear if it was a Green or Yellow line train.

The Columbia Heights station is closed as the investigation continues and trains will be bypassing it, WMATA said.

News4 is working to confirm details about the shooting.

Trains are single-tracking between U Street and Georgia Avenue due to police activity.

Earlier Monday, a "mechanical malfunction" filled the Gallery Place station platform with smoke. Riders were evacuated, and Red Line service was suspended between Farragut North & NoMa Gallaudet.

A spokesperson for Metro said the station was back open, with Red Line trains serving the station on a single track. Riders should expect delays in both directions. Normal service has resumed on the Green and Yellow lines.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.