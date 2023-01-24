18-Year-Olds Arrested After Pursuit, Trying to Hide in an Outdoor Freezer: Police

Two 18-year-olds were arrested Tuesday after they allegedly led a police pursuit and then tried to hide in an outdoor restaurant freezer in D.C., U.S. Capitol Police said.

Authorities said the men had been driving a white BMW sedan “believed to be tied to multiple armed carjackings across a neighboring county” when they were spotted in the 100 block of E Street NW at around 11:45 a.m.

When police tried to make a traffic stop, the driver took off, they said.

The BMW clipped a Capitol police van along First Street, then crashed into a police SUV along the 300 block of Third Street SE, authorities said.

The suspects, identified as Cedae Hardy and Landrell Jordan, allegedly abandoned the car and ran to an outdoor freezer behind a restaurant on Pennsylvania Avenue SE, police said.

The 18-year-olds were arrested and a gun and a high-capacity magazine were found at the scene.

The suspects face the following charges: unauthorized use of a vehicle, carrying a pistol without a license, felony fleeing, reckless driving, assault with a deadly weapon (auto x2), large capacity feeding device, destruction of property, unregistered ammunition and unregistered firearm.