18-Year-Old Pleads Guilty in Attempted Carjacking in Which Accomplice Was Killed

An 18-year-old man involved in an attempted carjacking in which another 18-year-old was killed and a 15-year-old boy was injured pleaded guilty in connection with the crime.
Mikell Morris was one of four teenagers who tried to carjack a man at gunpoint at a Tiger Mart on Richmond Highway near Potomac Yard May 13.
The driver of the vehicle also was armed and shot two of the teens.
Jordan Poteat, 18, died at the scene. A 15-year-old survived his injuries.
Morris pleaded guilty to carjacking by use of a firearm last month.
Under Virginia law, armed carjacking carries a term of 15 years to life, but in exchange for his plea, prosecutors will ask the judge to cap the teenager’s jail time at six years when he is sentenced in early December.
Two 15-year-old boys also were charged.
Get updates on what's happening in Washington, D.C., to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.