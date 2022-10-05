Alexandria

18-Year-Old Pleads Guilty in Attempted Carjacking in Which Accomplice Was Killed

By NBCWashington Staff

An 18-year-old man involved in an attempted carjacking in which another 18-year-old was killed and a 15-year-old boy was injured pleaded guilty in connection with the crime. 

Mikell Morris was one of four teenagers who tried to carjack a man at gunpoint at a Tiger Mart on Richmond Highway near Potomac Yard May 13.

The driver of the vehicle also was armed and shot two of the teens.

carjacking May 16

Suspect, 18, Killed in Attempted Carjacking; 3 Teens Charged

carjacking May 13

Driver Shoots 2 Carjacking Suspects in Alexandria, Killing 1

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jordan Poteat, 18, died at the scene. A 15-year-old survived his injuries.

Morris pleaded guilty to carjacking by use of a firearm last month.

Police say the teen was one of four young people trying to steal a car when the vehicle's owner opened fire. News4's Pat Collins spoke with his mother about the tragedy.

Under Virginia law, armed carjacking carries a term of 15 years to life, but in exchange for his plea, prosecutors will ask the judge to cap the teenager’s jail time at six years when he is sentenced in early December. 

Two 15-year-old boys also were charged.

Get updates on what's happening in Washington, D.C., to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Alexandriacarjackingattempted carjacking
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us