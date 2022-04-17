18-Year-Old Charged With Rape of 16-Year-Old Girl in Rockville

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, say they have arrested and charged an 18-year-old man with the rape of a 16-year-old girl.

Officers were called about 8:30 p.m. Saturday to a home in Rockville for the report of a rape that that just happened, they said. The victim told police she was assaulted by a suspect who had been riding a bike on a pedestrian bridge near Lakewood Elementary School in Rockville.

Police say they canvassed the area and found the suspect, whom they identified as Caden Isaiah Riley of Rockville.

Officers interviewed the victim and executed a search warrant at Riley’s home. Police said they have evidence indicating Riley was the perpetrator but did not elaborate.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Riley was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and charged with three counts of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree assault. It is not clear if he has an attorney.