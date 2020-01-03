18-Year-Old Charged in Fatal Shooting of 15-Year-Old Near Nationals Park

D.C. police arrested an 18-year-old man in the killing of a 15-year-old boy near Nationals Park in October.

Thomas Johnson was shot and killed near his home in the 1300 block of Half Street SW about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9, just hours before thousands of Nats fans were set to attend a playoffs watch party at the stadium.

Witnesses said someone chased him and then shot him in a courtyard. They said they heard five shots. Johnson fell to the ground after being shot multiple times.

The victim had been targeted, police said.

Police arrested 18-year-old Javon Gunter Friday and charged him with first-degree murder while armed.

Nationals Park is about three blocks east of the scene of the shooting.