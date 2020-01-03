DC

18-Year-Old Charged in Fatal Shooting of 15-Year-Old Near Nationals Park

By Matthew Stabley

D.C. police arrested an 18-year-old man in the killing of a 15-year-old boy near Nationals Park in October.

Thomas Johnson was shot and killed near his home in the 1300 block of Half Street SW about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9, just hours before thousands of Nats fans were set to attend a playoffs watch party at the stadium. 

Witnesses said someone chased him and then shot him in a courtyard. They said they heard five shots. Johnson fell to the ground after being shot multiple times. 

Local

Arlington National Cemetery 10 mins ago

Marine Walks From Ohio to Arlington Cemetery to Raise Money for Vets

Maryland 1 hour ago

Sweeping Maryland Education Plan Seeks Equity, Improvement

The victim had been targeted, police said. 

Police arrested 18-year-old Javon Gunter Friday and charged him with first-degree murder while armed.

Nationals Park is about three blocks east of the scene of the shooting.

This article tagged under:

DC
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us