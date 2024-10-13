18-year-old arrested after overturning and crashing car, killing 19-year-old

An 18-year-old is being held without bond after a fatal single-vehicle crash in Arlington, Virginia on Oct. 12, according to police.

Brooks Bare, 18, is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility and has been charged with DUI/involuntary manslaughter and breath/blood test refusal.

At 1:58 a.m. Monday, police responded to the 2200 block of N Harrison Street to the report of a single-vehicle crash. Bare was driving the vehicle with four other passengers in it, police said.

He was traveling northbound on N Harrison Street when he struck several parked, unoccupied cars on the side of the roadway, resulting in his vehicle overturning.

One passenger was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries and has been discharged, according to police. Bare and two other passengers were evaluated on the scene by medical personnel.

On the scene, medical personnel began to aid a passenger who was suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The passenger was identified as 19-year-old Nicholas Rados of Arlington, Virginia, according to police.

Police believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.