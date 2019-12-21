transportation

17th Street Lanes Closed for Metro Structural Repairs

The closure affects two center lanes on 17th Street along Farragut Square

Two center lanes are closed on 17th Street between I and K streets Northwest until Metro can make a structural repair.

Metro engineers closed the area on top of a vent that cars normally travel across. On Friday, engineers identified problems with the cross beams that support the weight of vehicles.

The area of concern is over the Red Line tracks near Farragut Square.

One northbound and one southbound lane will be closed until repairs are made. The District Department of Transportation has also implemented Emergency No Parking in the area to make room for drivers.

Metro says it's expediting the process for hiring contractors, but it's unclear when repairs will be made.

