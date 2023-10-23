Glow-in-the-dark ropes course, Car Wash of Doom: DC-area Halloween events for adventurous spirits

Spooky, spicy, scary, sweet: Halloween celebrations come in as many flavors as you'd find in a trick-or-treat bag. And around Washington, D.C., there's something to satisfy any craving.

Haunted houses for thrill seekers, plus costume parades and pumpkin painting for little ghosts, are classic like Hershey's Kisses and M&M's – which are, respectively, Maryland and D.C.'s favorite Halloween candies, according to Candystore.com.

Hot Tamales are Virginia's third-favorite Halloween candy (after Butterfingers and M&M's), the website says, and here are boo-zy costume parties featuring cover bands, rooftop vibes, open bars and more for a devilishly fired-up night out.

D.C.’s most fabulous Halloween season tradition returned for its 36th year on Tuesday. Queens, kings and anyone in between strapped on their most spectacular heels and attire for a fun run down 17th Street.

The race, which began in the 1980s with a group of drag queens running down the street wearing high heels, is a commemoration of LGBTQ history in D.C. News4's Tommy McFly reports

The race, which began in the 1980s, is also a commemoration of LGBTQ+ history in D.C.

It started with a group of drag queens running from JR's Bar to Annie's Paramount Steakhouse, where they'd take a shot on the second floor. Then, they'd run back down 16 stairs, through the crowded restaurant and back to JR's. The winner would get $100 off their bar tab (about $275 in 2023 dollars!).

In 2023, John Kim returned for a threepeat victory. They said they did it for Michelle Obama.

In honor of that adventurous spirit, check out these unique things to do for Halloween around D.C.

Morris American Bar’s Murder Mystery Party

📅 Thursday, Oct. 26

📍 1020 7th St NW, Washington, D.C.

💲 $60

🔗 Details

Channel your inner Sherlock Holmes while sipping two complimentary cocktails. Through Oct. 31, The bar is also offering a Halloween cocktail tasting menu with three drinks for $30.

Car Wash of Doom

📅 Thurs., Oct. 26, Fri., Oct. 27, Sat., Oct. 28, 7-9 p.m.

📍 One Loudoun, Gainesville, Manassas, Vienna

💲 $15-$30 per vehicle

🔗 Details

Nothing is as scary as a filthy car... right? Virginia is in on the creepy car wash trend for a third year.

Four Flagship Carwash locations are transforming into a sudsy nightmare. Members of the car wash can go for $15; nonmembers can buy $25 tickets online through Wednesday or $30 tickets at the site.

Here are the locations:

One Loudoun: Russell Branch Pkwy and Loudoun County Pkwy / 20395 Broad Overlook Dr, Ashburn, VA 20147

Gainesville: Lee Hwy & Somerset Crossing Dr / 14570 Lee Hwy, Gainesville, VA 20155

Manassas: Hoadly Rd & Dale Blvd / 12920 Hoadly Run Rd, Manassas, VA 20112

Vienna: Maple Ave W & Nutley St SW / 540 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA 22180

Halloween Glow in the Park climbing and ziplining experience

📅 Oct. 27-28, 6-11 p.m.

📍 The Adventure Park at Sandy Spring (16701 Norwood Road, Sandy Spring, Maryland)

💲 $59 ($20 for kids ages 5-6)

🔗 Details

What’s more thrilling than ziplining and climbing the night away? The Adventure Park is glowed up for night climbing.

Rorschach Theatre’s 'Night of the Living Dead'

📅 Oct. 27 to Nov. 19

📍 1020 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.

💲 Pay-what-you-can previews Oct. 27-29, regular tickets $50 (adult)/$35 (student/senior)

🔗 Details

Roam a zombified former retail space near Farragut Square for a “smart, hilarious and scary” take on the cult classic film. The 8,000+ square foot space will be taken over for a “theatrical experience” following six strangers trapped in a farm house surrounded by the undead.

DC Improv

Between the Halloween Whodunit on Wednesday ($25), Sketch Night Of Frights on Saturday ($20) and Gagsters & Dragsters Halloween Edition brunch on Sunday ($20), DC Improv will have you dying of laughter. DC Improv has a two-item minimum at most shows.

Dog costume contests

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse in Reston Station’s Paws on the Patio on Sunday doesn’t just include a costume contest for your furry companion. Each ticket ($45) includes seasonal passed appetizers and a cocktail. There’s also a menu of “dogtails.”

Doggy costume contests are popping up around the DMV. Here are some more to check out:

Haunting tours and talks

D.C. has more than its share of creepy history, and you have ample opportunities to explore it (if you dare).

Explore 200 years of mourning customs at the historic home in the upper end of Georgetown at Death Comes to Tudor Place (through Nov. 5, $10 for adults).

Search for any otherwordly inhabitants of the National Building Museum and hear the building's lesser-known tales during the Spooky History Tour (Select dates through Oct. 31).

In Alexandria, check out the Apothecary Museum (ongoing, Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum, $15) or Poe in Alexandria (Oct. 30-31, The Lyceum, $20).

