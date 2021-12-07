17-Year-Old KIPP DC Student Dies After ‘Senseless Act of Gun Violence'

A 17-year-old student at KIPP DC College Preparatory has died after “a senseless act of gun violence,” according to the school and police.

Senior Larelle Washington, who was found shot in the middle of a street in Northeast D.C. on Friday, is being remembered as “a remarkable young man that cared deeply about his friends, teachers, and family,” KIPP DC said in a Facebook post.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

First responders were called to a shooting shortly after 3:45 p.m. in the area of Mount Olivet Road near West Virginia Avenue.

A 17-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Friday afternoon. News4's Darcy Spencer reports.

There, less than half a mile away from his school, they found Larelle suffering critical injuries - “barely” breathing - and took him to the hospital.

“Over his four years at KCP, he grew tremendously, forming strong relationships with teachers and students alike,” KIPP DC said. “In an easy-going and kind manner, he always took time out of his day to check in on others.”

Police have not provided more details about the gunman or motive.

In August, another KIPP DC student, Kemon Payne, was stabbed to death near a Metrobus stop in front of the school. He was just 15 years old.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.