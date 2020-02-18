17-Year-Old Killed in Driveway of Charles County Home: Sheriff

The 17-year-old son of a Prince George's County police officer was found dead in the driveway of a home in Charles County, Maryland, Tuesday night, sources close to the investigation tell News4.

Bradley Alan Brown was shot and killed outside a home on Warehouse Landing Road in Bryan's Road, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies are searching for a suspect.

A spokesperson for Charles County Public Schools said Brown was a student at North Point High School in Waldorf. The school will have grief counselors at the school Wednesday morning for staff and students.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.