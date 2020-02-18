Maryland

17-Year-Old Killed in Driveway of Charles County Home: Sheriff

By Shomari Stone

NBC Washington

The 17-year-old son of a Prince George's County police officer was found dead in the driveway of a home in Charles County, Maryland, Tuesday night, sources close to the investigation tell News4.

Bradley Alan Brown was shot and killed outside a home on Warehouse Landing Road in Bryan's Road, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies are searching for a suspect.

Local

Virginia 2 hours ago

Therapy Dogs Help Virginia Elementary Students Cope With Loss of Classmate

Sophia Negroponte 2 hours ago

Former Diplomat’s Daughter Held Without Bond in Stabbing Death of Man in Maryland

A spokesperson for Charles County Public Schools said Brown was a student at North Point High School in Waldorf. The school will have grief counselors at the school Wednesday morning for staff and students.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

MarylandCharles County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us