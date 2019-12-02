17-Year-Old Wanted for Southwest DC Killing of 16-Year-Old

There was a surveillance camera directly above the abandoned public housing unit where Domonique Franklin's body was found, but it wasn't working

By Allison Park

D.C. police say they're looking for a 17-year-old boy suspected of killing a 16-year-old boy this summer in an abandoned apartment near the Waterfront Metro station. 

Jwhan Simpson is suspected in the Aug. 30 death of Domonique Franklin, police said Monday.

Construction workers found Franklin's body with multiple gunshot wounds in a public housing unit in the 200 block of M Street SW. 

There was a surveillance camera directly above the unit, but it wasn’t working, police said after the killing. Information was not immediately released on how Simpson was identified as a suspect. 

He is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with murder, as an adult. 

The month that Franklin was killed, he went missing for two weeks. He was reported missing Aug. 14 and was found Aug. 28. Two days later, he was killed. 

A friend of Franklin's previously said that he didn't have any enemies.

"He actually had a good head on his shoulders," he said. "It's just surprising to see."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $25,000 is available. 

