17-Year-Old Housemate Charged in Killing of Lanham Woman

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with killing a woman found dead this week in her home in Lanham, Maryland.

Marcos Reyes Moreno is accused of stabbing Blanca Aguilar, Prince George's County police said in an update Friday. Aguilar was 49 and from El Salvador. She had been suffering from a brain tumor.

Aguilar and the suspect rented rooms in the same house in the 6900 block of Lamont Street, police said.

"The preliminary investigation reveals Reyes Moreno stabbed the victim during an argument," police said in a statement.

Aguilar and her 17-year-old daughter lived in the basement of the house, where police found the woman's body on Wednesday.

Aguilar's family began to worry after she failed to pick her daughter up from school Friday. The next day, they looked for her at the hospital where she worked, but nobody knew where she was.

Aguilar's son spent the weekend looking for his mother and found her car a few blocks from her home. His mother's wallet, license and credit cards were still inside. He contacted police, who went to her home with a K-9 on Wednesday afternoon. Aguilar's body was found in the basement of the home.

Reyes Moreno was charged as an adult with murder. He's being held without bond and has "admitted his involvement in the fatal stabbing," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Aguilar's son, Milton, is fundraising for his mother's funeral expenses.

"… With my heart in hand I am asking for support to to be able to cover some of the expenses, any grain of sand would be full-hearted and heartfelt blessings to all," he wrote.