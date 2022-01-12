17-Year-Old Found with Gun at Montgomery County School: Police

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after he was found with a loaded gun at his Montgomery County school, police said.

According to authorities, staff at Wheaton High School “came into contact” with a student, who had a “strong smell of marijuana.” The teenager was taken to the main office where he agreed to a self-search.

A loaded gun and marijuana were then found in his possession, police said.

School officials contacted authorities and Montgomery County Police responded to the school shortly before 2 p.m.

The boy was taken into custody, authorities said.

The student, who NBC Washington is not naming because of his age, faces several charges related to weapons offenses. He’s being held at the Central Processing Unit.

In the past months, there have been several instances in the D.C. area of students with weapons or ammunition on school grounds.

In November, a student entering a D.C. school was found to have a “ghost gun.” A few weeks before that, a 15-year-old boy was arrested after police say he brought ammunition to his high school in Silver Spring, Maryland.

And in October, Alexandria City High School was put on lockdown after a caller reported that a student had a weapon, the school said. A gun was confiscated and a student was apprehended.