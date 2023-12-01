Northeast DC

17-year-old found shot near KIPP DC College Prep school

The boy was found shot near Brentwood Parkway and Sixth Street NE, police said

By Paul Wagner, News4 Reporter and Andrea Swalec

A 17-year-old boy was found shot and wounded near KIPP DC College Preparatory school in Northeast D.C. on Friday morning, authorities said.

The boy was found shot near Brentwood Parkway and Sixth Street NE, police said. He was hit in the calf and was taken to a hospital.

Police believe the driver of a white sedan pulled up to the boy and at least one person inside opened fire. As many as 10 shell casings could be seen in the street.

Police did not immediately say whether the shooting victim is a student at the school. No information on the suspect was immediately released.

An 18-year-old student at the school was shot and wounded in the same area in May, as News4 reported.

