17-year-old found shot near KIPP DC College Prep school

A 17-year-old boy was found shot and wounded near KIPP DC College Preparatory school in Northeast D.C. on Friday morning, authorities said.

The boy was found shot near Brentwood Parkway and Sixth Street NE, police said. He was hit in the calf and was taken to a hospital.

Police believe the driver of a white sedan pulled up to the boy and at least one person inside opened fire. As many as 10 shell casings could be seen in the street.

A 17 yr old was shot and wounded outside Kipp Prep DC in NE. As many as 10 shots were fired from a gunman in a car according to DC Police. The victim was hit once in the leg. It’s unclear if teen is a student. Parents arriving here say school on lockdown. ⁦@nbcwashington⁩ pic.twitter.com/yapOFD7V82 — Paul Wagner (@paulcwagner) December 1, 2023

Police did not immediately say whether the shooting victim is a student at the school. No information on the suspect was immediately released.

An 18-year-old student at the school was shot and wounded in the same area in May, as News4 reported.

