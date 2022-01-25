17-Year-Old Found Dead in Germantown

A 17-year-old boy was killed in Germantown, Maryland, on Monday, police say.

The teen, who police did not name, was found dead in the 18900 block of Grotto Lane about 3 p.m., Montgomery County police said.

Police said the teen's death is a homicide and an autopsy would determine the manner and cause of death.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

