17-Year-Old Fatally Shot at Frederick, Maryland, Hotel: Sheriff

The teen was found dead at a Country Inn and Suites on Spectrum Drive

By NBC Washington Staff

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Friday at a Frederick, Maryland, hotel, authorities say.

Officers responded to the Country Inn and Suites in the 5500 block of Spectrum Drive about 2 a.m. to reports of gunshots, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim was found dead on the scene. Information about his identity will not be released until family has been notified, authorities said.

A heavy police presence is expected in the area.

No suspects are in custody and police haven’t given information about a lookout. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s dispatch at 301-600-1046.

