17-Year-Old Confesses to Killing Lanham Housemate, Hiding Her Body

A 17-year-old boy who was charged with killing a woman in her home in Lanham, Maryland, confessed to authorities to stabbing the woman and then hiding her body in his room, court documents show.

Marcos Reyes Moreno is accused of stabbing Blanca Aguilar, Prince George's County police said. Aguilar was 49 and from El Salvador. She had been suffering from a brain tumor.

During an interrogation, Reyes Miranda waived his Miranda rights and confessed to stabbing Aguilar after a argument that turned into a physical confrontation. He then hid her body in his room to hide evidence of the crime, court documents say.

Aguilar and the suspect rented rooms in the same house in the 6900 block of Lamont Street, police said. Court documents say Aguilar's body was wrapped in a sheet.

Witnesses told police that the basement where Aguilar was found was inhabited by someone they knew as "Michael Moreno."

During the investigation, authorities discovered that Riverdale Park police had recently stopped Reyes Moreno during a traffic stop. They told detectives his real identity. They said Reyes Moreno had not been seen at the house since Saturday, Jan. 25 and that he had changed his phone number.

Reyes Moreno was charged as an adult with murder. He is being held without bond and has "admitted his involvement in the fatal stabbing," police said.

Aguilar's son, Milton, is fundraising for his mother's funeral expenses.

"… With my heart in hand I am asking for support to to be able to cover some of the expenses, any grain of sand would be full-hearted and heartfelt blessings to all," he wrote.