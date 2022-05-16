Montgomery County

17-Year-Old Charged in Murder of Germantown Teen

Montgomery County police said they recovered physical evidence that connected the teen to the murder

By Pat Collins, News4 Reporter

A teenager has been charged as an adult in the murder of another 17-year-old boy who was found slain in a wooded area of Germantown, Maryland, in January, police say.

Ta’Quawn Deon Henderson, of Germantown, made his first court appearance on Monday. He is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 17-year-old Jai'lyn Jones.

Jones was found dead in a ditch on Grotto Lane in Germantown on Jan. 24.

Montgomery County police said they recovered physical evidence that connected Henderson to the murder. Henderson and Jones were acquaintances and both attended Northwest High School, police said.

Jones' mother, Alexis McDaniel, got up when Henderson appeared via a video screen in court and yelled, "You killed my son! You're going to spend the rest of your life in jail! You killed my son!"

U.S. Marshalls then escorted the grieving mother outside of the courtroom.

"I can't put it into words how I'm feeling. It's brutal. It's hell. I'm angry," McDaniel previously said at Jones' funeral.

Authorities say it's possible others could have been involved in Jones' murder.

"I think it's a possibility that is continuing to be explored. We are not done with this case," Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy said.

Henderson turned himself into authorities on Sunday after police recently obtained an arrest warrant for him.

