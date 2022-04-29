17-Year-Old Charged in 16-Year-Old's Shooting Death

A 17-year-old was arrested in a fatal February shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Southeast D.C.
Officers found DeShaun Francis, 16, of Alexandria, Virginia, inside a car just after 8 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street SE, D.C. police said. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.
DeShaun, a junior at Alexandria City High School, died from his injuries on Feb. 11, police said. He leaves behind his parents and seven siblings.
The victim’s mother, Helena Bertrand, said her son was “striving to graduate and be his own boss” before he was killed.
Eugene Williams, 17, of Southeast D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged as an adult with first-degree murder while armed.
