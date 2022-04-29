Crime and Courts

17-Year-Old Charged in 16-Year-Old's Shooting Death

 

By NBC Washington Staff

A 17-year-old was arrested in a fatal February shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Southeast D.C. 

Officers found DeShaun Francis, 16, of Alexandria, Virginia, inside a car just after 8 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street SE, D.C. police said. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital. 

DeShaun, a junior at Alexandria City High School, died from his injuries on Feb. 11, police said. He leaves behind his parents and seven siblings. 

A 16-year-old boy died three days after being shot in Southeast D.C. He leaves behind a devastated family and school community.
Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim’s mother, Helena Bertrand, said her son was “striving to graduate and be his own boss” before he was killed. 

Eugene Williams, 17, of Southeast D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged as an adult with first-degree murder while armed.

Get updates on what's happening in the D.C. area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsAlexandriaSoutheast DCAlexandria City High School
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us