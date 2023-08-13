17-year-old boy shot, killed near neighborhood pool in Woodbridge

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed near a neighborhood pool in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Saturday, police say.
Officers responded to a shooting at a parking lot in the 5800 block of Moonbeam Drive at about 1:40 p.m., Prince William County police said in a release. The shooting took place in front of tennis courts and a playground.
Officers found the teenager in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He had been shot in the upper body.
He was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.
A bullet left a hole in the windshield of a black Toyota Camry.
After an initial investigation, police believe the teenager was shot during a planned meeting. They said it was not a random incident.
The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.