17-year-old boy shot, killed near neighborhood pool in Woodbridge

After an initial investigation, police believe the teenager was shot during a planned meeting

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter and Allison Hageman

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed near a neighborhood pool in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Saturday, police say.

Officers responded to a shooting at a parking lot in the 5800 block of Moonbeam Drive at about 1:40 p.m., Prince William County police said in a release. The shooting took place in front of tennis courts and a playground.

Officers found the teenager in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He had been shot in the upper body.

He was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

A bullet left a hole in the windshield of a black Toyota Camry.

After an initial investigation, police believe the teenager was shot during a planned meeting. They said it was not a random incident.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

