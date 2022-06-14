17-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed in Southeast DC: Police

A 17-year-old boy from Baltimore died Monday after police say he was shot in Southeast D.C.

Authorities responded to a hospital at around 7:40 p.m. for reports of a minor suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The shooting occurred in the 3400 block of Wheeler Road SE, D.C. police said.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Xavier Spruill.

“Additionally, a second victim was located at a local hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries,” authorities said.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. Tipsters are asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or submit information anonymously by texting 50411.