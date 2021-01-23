Anne Arundel County

17-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Shot in Maryland

Anne Arundel County Police said the shooting occurred in Prince George’s County. 

By NBC Washington Staff

A 17-year-old boy died after being shot Saturday in Maryland, Bowie City Police Chief John Nesky said. 

At around 3:57 p.m., Prince George’s County Fire units received a call “for a shooting victim being transported by a private vehicle,” Nesky said. 

First responders caught up with the car in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 after Rutland Road in Anne Arundel County. The boy was transported from that car to Anne Arundel County Medical Center in Annapolis where he was pronounced dead, Neskey said. 

Other people in the vehicle said the victim was shot within Bowie, Nesky said, but Bowie Police have not determined where the shooting occurred. 

“Once they determine the original scene, Prince George’s County Police will lead a homicide investigation,” Nesky said. 

Details about the shooting and the victim's name were not released.

