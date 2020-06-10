Fairfax County

17-Year-Old Boy Charged with Killing Man on Trail in Reston

By Andrea Swalec

A 17-year-old boy is charged with murder after a man was found shot on a trail in Reston, Virginia, last summer. 

The teen was charged Wednesday in the killing of Jose Lorenzo Guillen Mejia, Fairfax County police said. Guillen Mejia was 24 when he was found dead on June 23, 2019. 

Officers responded to a wooded area near Hunters Woods Plaza and Breton Court, not far from a grocery store and strip mall, at about 1:45 p.m. June 24. Someone had reported gunshots. Officers searched the trails and found Guillen Mejia with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The suspect, whose name was not released, was in the county juvenile detention center for an unrelated offense when he was served on Wednesday. He remains held without bond. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Tips can be made anonymously. A reward of as much as $1,000 is possible. 

