17-year-old arrested in deadly hit and run on U Street

A teenager has been arrested and charged as an adult with first degree murder while armed in a fatal hit and run in Northwest D.C.

Prosecutors allege the 17-year-old Kyree Young deliberately ran over 55-year-old Donnel Phillips at 12th and U Streets in May in order to rob him.

They claim the murder was the end of a short, violent crime spree that began about two hours earlier.

Phillips helped many people in his 55 years, his family said. They are still in shock at the way he was taken from them — run over and left for dead. They are also shocked to learn the age of the suspect.

“The juvenile system is, just knowing it was a baby, it just crushes my heart,” said Tyshia Johnson, Phillips’ daughter.”

Ninety security camera images were presented as evidence in the arrest warrant for Young, including many of a white 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with Maryland license plates.

Police said it was stolen at 1:28 AM in the 100 block of N Street NW on May 7th, the morning Phillips was killed.

At 3:40 a.m., a woman reported being nearly run over then assaulted and robbed by people in a white SUV at 17th and Irving NW.

At 3:42 a.m. a few blocks away at 14th and Newton, a man reported being nearly run over, then beaten and robbed by the occupants of a white SUV.

At 3:49, Phillips was fatally struck then robbed by the occupants of a white SUV at 12th and U NW.

The arrest warrant contains 90 photos of the stolen SUV at the crime scene locations. They show it stopping on U Street across from where Phillips was using an ATM while on his lunch break from his job as overnight concierge at a nearby apartment building.

Heartbreaking security camera video shows the SUV striking Phillips as he crossed the street to go back to work.

Prosecutors allege the occupants of the Hyundai went through his pockets as he lay on the ground, took his money and tried to use his ATM card.

An anonymous tip led to Young, later identified by images from the ATM camera, security cameras and a previous mugshot, according to court documents.

Phillips’ little granddaughter asked to be able to describe to us how much she loved him.

“He was a nice man,” she said. “He’d give you anything you’d ask for, he’d take the shirt off his back and give it to you if you asked for it.”

A thorough 73-page arrest warrant describes how, as he was on the ground dying, Phillips did something that would help his family see the beginnings of justice.

He told a food delivery driver who stopped to help him, “I got robbed. They hit me with their car, and they robbed me.”

The delivery driver later conveyed that information to detectives.