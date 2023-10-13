17-year-old arrested in DC in Morgan State campus shooting; 18-year-old still sought

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in D.C. for his role in the mass shooting at Morgan State University during homecoming last week, authorities say.

The teen, whose name was not released, was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, Baltimore police said Friday. He was arrested in D.C. a day earlier.

Authorities are still searching for Jovan Williams, 18, the second suspect in the shooting. He is wanted for attempted murder and is considered armed and dangerous. Police urged the public to call 911 if they come into contact with him.

BPD announces arrest in mass shooting at Morgan State University



“BPD has been working tirelessly on the investigation into this incident and are grateful for the many partners that assisted us in identifying and capturing one of our suspects"-PC Worley https://t.co/Smn1LQAzXk pic.twitter.com/YggXgN02AD — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 13, 2023

Williams has outstanding federal warrants related to alleged involvement with a violent gang, D.C. police said. In June, members of the Kennedy Street Crew were arrested and faced charges related to guns, drugs, assault and money laundering.

The suspects were identified and found with the use of surveillance footage, police said.

"While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community and our city," Commissioner Richard Worley said in a statement.

The shooting at Morgan State University on Oct. 3 came during the historically Black school's homecoming celebration. The five victims were not the targets of the shooting, according to police. They are four men and a woman, all between 18 and 22. Four of the victims were students, authorities said.

Worley said Baltimore police worked with D.C. police and federal authorities to arrest the suspect.

"The Morgan Community can take solace today in knowing that an arrest has been made and we are one step closer to bringing all of the alleged culprits responsible for the incident that occurred on our campus to justice," university president David Wilson said in a statement.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact Baltimore police.

