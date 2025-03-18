16-year-old suspect arrested for racist and antisemitic graffiti in Fairfax County

Fairfax County Police said they arrested a teenager late last week, after he allegedly went on a rampage, destroying property and spray painting antisemitic and racist graffiti at more than 35 locations in a couple mile radius.

The Northern Virginia teen is facing several charges.

Burke Presbyterian Church was one of the locations affected. News4 spoke with the pastor, Becca Messman, and she said they cannot let hate go unanswered and she is proud of how the young members of this congregation are responding.

The Burke Presbyterian Church Youth Group over the weekend put together a sign that reads, “You are loved.” The teens took action days after members of the quiet community were hit by hate.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Since then, local and religious leaders have come together to show solidarity.

Messman said it’s important to show this type of hate does not belong in their community.

“You can’t just let silence or a shrug be your only response,” she said. “There was a deeply motivating experience of saying, ‘I am not powerless with this, I can respond, I have words that I can use too, and they’re powerful and they’re from my deepest values, they’re from my faith.’ People left charged up knowing that they had a way to respond in love.”

Investigators said it looks like that teen acted alone and there may be more victims out there. Anyone who knows information that can help is being asked to call Fairfax County police.