16-Year-Old Killed, Another Teen Hurt in DC Shooting

A 16-year-old boy was killed and another teen seriously hurt when suspects in a stolen car opened fire on the teens as they rode a motor bike in Southeast D.C., police say.

D.C. police said the gunmen shot the teens near Alabama Plaza, a strip mall near the Suitland Parkway.

Traev'on Green, of Southeast, died in the shooting, police said. The other teen was hurt, and his exact condition is unknown at this time.

“We definitely believe the two young men were targeted, and it's very unfortunate," D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III said in a news conference Wednesday.

Contee said investigators don't believe there was an exchange of gunfire and the motive for the shooting is unclear.

“We are going through combing for video today, checking Metro buses that were in the area that kind of thing to be able to provide any video that might be helpful in this investigation," Contee said.

A few hours after the shooting on Alabama Avenue, police got a call about a car on fire in the 2800 block of Pomeroy Road SE. Police believe the stolen car, a Kia Optima, was the one the suspects were inside at the time of the shooting.

Bryan Russell works at a barbershop nearby and volunteers with the Black Voice Project. He said both teens who were shot were involved in volunteering.

“Days when we were handing out food or doing things for the community they were always here helping us," Russell said.