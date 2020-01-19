16-Year-Old Girl and Baby Son Missing From DC

Columbia Heights

A 16-year-old girl and her baby son are missing and are being sought by D.C. police.

Shanyah Ford and 6-month-old Symir Ford were last seen Friday afternoon in the 1400 block of Girard Street NW in Columbia Heights, police said Sunday afternoon. They are considered "critical missing."

Police described Ford as black with a medium complexion. She stands 5-foot-1 and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shiny, puffy jacket, a black shirt and blue jeans.

Baby Symir was last seen wearing a red, white and black jacket, an orange shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

