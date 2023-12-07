16-year-old charged with second-degree murder in shooting of man celebrating birthday on U St.

A 16-year-old Fairfax County student has been charged in the deadly shooting of a man who was celebrating his birthday in Northwest D.C. in October, authorities say.

Ashton Inabinet, of Alexandria, Virginia, was arrested on Tuesday and charged as an adult with second-degree murder while armed, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Diamonte Lewis, of Southeast D.C., was shot and killed in front of Nellie's Sports Bar at 9th and U streets NW early on Oct. 21.

Police believe Inabinet was one of two people who shot at Lewis. He was hit by bullets six times, police said.

Inabinet is a student at West Potomac High School in Alexandria. Fairfax County police said Fairfax County schools is taking action to ban him from school during the investigation. According to police, it was a school resource officer who helped identify him.

A young father killed in Northwest D.C. over the weekend was out celebrating his 24th birthday. News4's Aimee Cho spoke with his mother.

Inabinet appeared in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday and entered a plea of not guilty, but the judge found probable cause for murder, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

He is being held without bond and will appear in a preliminary hearing in December, the release said.

Lewis was a musician and a devoted father to two children, ages 1 and 3, his mother told News4 in October. He was celebrating his 24th birthday when he was shot and killed.

“No parent ever wants to bury their kid, so this one right here is a major loss for me,” Lewis’ mother, Kristie Lewis Garvin said.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.