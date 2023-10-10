16-year-old boy shot and killed in Fort Washington

A 16-year-old boy was found shot and killed in Fort Washington on Monday evening, authorities said.

Elijah Fletcher, of Fort Washington, was the victim, Prince George’s County police said.

Fletcher was found with gunshot wounds in an apartment building in the 8300 block of Indian Head Highway. Officers responded at about 5:40 p.m. Fletcher was pronounced dead on the scene.

A number of officers and investigators could be seen outside the building.

An investigation is underway, and detectives are working to learn what happened and who shot Fletcher.

The teen’s death marks the fourth homicide in the area in the past week. Two men were shot and killed in the 800 block of Irvington Street on Wednesday, and a man was shot and killed in the 6800 block of Haven Avenue on Friday.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. Tipsters may remain anonymous. A reward of up to $25,000 is available.

