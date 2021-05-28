16-Year-Old Boy Killed, Man Injured as Shots Fired Into Car in NW DC

A white Honda crashed into two other cars after the people inside were shot before noon Friday in Northwest D.C. A 16-year-old boy died while a man is expected to survive.

The crash happened in the 600 block of Upshur Street NW. Kassius-Khon Glay, 16,of Northwest who was in the Honda died at the scene. A man in the Honda was taken to a hospital.

The owner of the two cars the Honda crashed into asked to remain anonymous.

“I’m retired, I’m on a fixed income and I’ve just lost two vehicles, you know. One vehicle was totaled and possibly two, to no fault of my own,” she said.

She heard the crash.

“A loud screech like tires, rubber burning and then a bang,” she said. “And once I got to the door, was people just going everywhere.”

Police found a white Mercedes with several bullet holes including a shattered window about five blocks away at Princeton Place NW and Warder Street NW. There was no one inside the car.

Detectives believe both scenes are related.

“We may never know why this happened, but the ones that did it, they need to be apprehended, brought to justice to give the families some peace, if there is any,” the owner of the other cars said.

Police have not released information about a suspect. They are investigating.