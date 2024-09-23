Washington DC

16-year-old boy killed in DC stolen car crash

After the drivers of two stolen cars crashed on Southern Avenue SE, everyone in both cars got out and ran, except for Kavonte Whatley, who had life-threatening injuries

A 16-year-old boy died after the drivers of two stolen cars crashed into each other in Southeast D.C. earlier this month, authorities say.

Kavonte Whatley, of Northeast D.C., died Friday, police said.

The drivers of two stolen Hyundai Elantras were speeding north in the 4300 block of Southern Avenue SE, on the D.C.-Maryland line, at about 12:15 a.m. Sept. 14, police said an initial investigation showed.

The drivers both crossed onto oncoming traffic and hit each other. One driver stopped and the other hit a tree.

Everyone in both cars got out and ran, except for Whatley, police said. He was found and taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Whatley succumbed to his injuries and died six days later, police said.

An investigation into the crash is underway. Information was not immediately released on who is suspected of stealing the cars, from where or who was driving.

Metropolitan Police Department records show motor vehicle thefts are down 32% this year so far, compared to the same period last year. Carjackings are down 49%. Of people arrested this year so far for carjacking, 58% are juveniles.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

