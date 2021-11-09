16-Year-Old Boy Charged in Fatal Stabbing in Southeast DC

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy Tuesday morning in the fatal stabbing of a man during an argument near Anacostia High School in Southeast D.C. Monday.

Police responded to a report of an unconscious person about 8:20 p.m. They found 41-year-old Dameon Yates stabbed multiple times in the 1600 block of R Street SE.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“My buddy of mine called me and told me he got stabbed up,” said Paris Penamon, who said he knew Yates since he was a kid. “He died in front of his house.”

Police said they are still investigating what the argument was about.

A 16-year-old boy is charged with second-degree murder while armed with a knife.

“At this point, the suspect is charged as a juvenile,” Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said. “More information should be available later once he appears in court.”

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Penamon believes people were nearby during the argument and wishes someone intervened before it turned deadly.

“It’s terrible, especially when somebody sees something happening,” he said. “And this is a kid, that’s an adult. The fight shouldn’t have never taken place. Somebody should have broke it up. Nobody broke it up. It’s bad.”