16-Year-Old Boy Charged in 4 Killings in DC

D.C. police say they have arrested a teen boy suspected of killing four people and committing several other violent crimes.

Michael Mason, 16, of Southeast D.C., was arrested Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

He’s suspected of killing 31 year-old Terrance Griffin, 20-year-old Jaszel Henderson, 21-year-old Brea Moon and 18-year-old Antwuan Roach. Moon lived in District Heights, Maryland. Griffin, Henderson and Roach lived in Southeast D.C.

The killings occurred in April and May in the police department’s sixth and seventh districts.

Mason is suspected in a total of nine shootings in April and May. He was charged as an adult with first-degree murder, assault with intent to kill and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. A reward of as much as $25,000 is available.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.