16 people, including kids, displaced in DC apartment fire

Sixteen people, including four children, were displaced after a fire at a Northwest D.C. apartment building.

A little after noon, D.C. Fire and EMS crews were called to the blaze in the 5000 block of First Street NW near Fort Totten.

On scene, they found fire coming from a third story apartment.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported. Two cats were also displaced.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Authorities said the fire burned through the roof and destroyed several units. Video shows debris scattered all across the front of the building, and one unit had windows blown out and holes in the roof.

The Red Cross is on scene providing assistance to those who were impacted.

The property manager spoke to News4 off camera. She said she believes the fire was caused accidentally. The fire department is still investigating the cause.