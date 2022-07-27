missing teen

15-Year-Old Girl Missing Since Monday From Silver Spring

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (301) 279- 8000 or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773- 5400. Callers may remain anonymous.

By Briana Trujillo

Montgomery County Police Department

Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday from Silver Spring, Maryland. 

Emmy Melendez Murillo was last seen on July 25, 2022 in the 14200 block of Georgia Avenue at around 10:30 p.m., Montgomery County police said.

Emmy is about 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighs 135 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. Her family and authorities are concerned for her welfare.

